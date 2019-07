بعد ضبط صاروخ للجيش القطري في إيطاليا… الدوحة: تم بيعه لدولة نتحفظ على ذكرها

A French Matra R530F air to air missile (Apparently Qatari AF is the legitimate owner?) recovered from a neo-Nazi gang, #Italy, along with an arsenal of firearms. Apparently operational, not sure how they'd ever launch it unless they borrowed a Houthi or two.

1/ pic.twitter.com/HQRcHvJUG3

— Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ (@CalibreObscura) ١٥ يوليو ٢٠١٩